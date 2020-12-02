NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions About Anthony Davis, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis' first go-round with the Los Angels Lakers was a smashing success punctuated by a world title. He seamlessly fit alongside LeBron James and saw the impact of his already elite statistics magnified by a level of team success he never enjoyed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

And yet, the big, single-browed baller remains without a new deal. But Davis and the Lakers are working to get one in place.

"Anthony Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, are scheduled to meet with the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday," Broderick Turner reported for the Los Angeles Times. "... The sort of contract Davis seeks remains a mystery."

The contract rate isn't in question. Davis is a max-level talent and will be paid accordingly. The unsettled portion is the length of the deal, as a shorter contract could both increase the franchise's flexibility going forward and keep the pressure on the Lakers to maintain proper roster support for Davis as LeBron James plays out the twilight years of his career.

Unless Davis seeks security, it feels like a short-term arrangement is imminent.

Prediction: Davis signs a two-year deal with a player option to remain with the Lakers.