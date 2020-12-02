Fixing WWE's Biggest Mistakes of 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

If you are reading this article, you probably love pro wrestling. Most people who do not watch the product would skip right past anything with WWE in the headline, especially if it isn't breaking news.

Some of us love pro wrestling so much that we get upset if we feel the product is falling below a certain level of quality on a regular basis. Many of us try to focus on the positive aspects but if you have enough reasons to complain, those feelings will eventually break through to the surface.

When it comes to WWE, there are some angles that split fans down the middle, some that are universally beloved and some that make even the most die-hard fans think about seeing what else is on TV.

We have to remember two things when criticizing WWE. For one, the creative team has a near-impossible task of coming up with storylines to fill as many as eight hours of wrestling every week in addition to the content that is put out on WWE Network, YouTube and other platforms. Anyone would struggle under those circumstances.

The second thing to remember is 2020 has been a year of change for the entire industry. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted both individual storylines and the company as a whole. With that being said, there are certain mistakes WWE could have avoided.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest booking mistakes the company made in 2020, offer alternatives for how things could have played out and look at what WWE can do to right the ship right now.

The things listed here will only be related to booking and storylines, so things like Zelina Vega's release, WWE's third-party edict and other non-entertainment issues will not be discussed.