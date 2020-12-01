USWNT, US Soccer Reach Settlement over Unequal Working Conditions

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The United States women's national team announced Tuesday it had reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer regarding unequal working conditions for the USWNT, per Yahoo Sports' Caitlin Murray.

In a statement, USWNT spokesperson Molly Levinson signaled her satisfaction with the deal while making clear the group's legal fight with U.S. Soccer over equal pay remains unresolved:

"We are pleased that the USWNT Players have fought for – and achieved – long overdue equal working conditions. We now intend to file our appeal to the court's decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job.

"We remain as committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve. Our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and this country."

