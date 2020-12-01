    USWNT, US Soccer Reach Settlement over Unequal Working Conditions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    The United States Women's National Team poses for a team photo before a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Japan, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    The United States women's national team announced Tuesday it had reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer regarding unequal working conditions for the USWNT, per Yahoo Sports' Caitlin Murray

    In a statement, USWNT spokesperson Molly Levinson signaled her satisfaction with the deal while making clear the group's legal fight with U.S. Soccer over equal pay remains unresolved:

    "We are pleased that the USWNT Players have fought for – and achieved – long overdue equal working conditions. We now intend to file our appeal to the court's decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job.

    "We remain as committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve. Our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and this country."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Atletico 1-1 Bayern: Late Muller Penalty Delays Progress for Atleti

      Atletico 1-1 Bayern: Late Muller Penalty Delays Progress for Atleti
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atletico 1-1 Bayern: Late Muller Penalty Delays Progress for Atleti

      Goal
      via Goal

      Porto 0-0 Man City: Pep's Men Seal Top Spot

      Porto 0-0 Man City: Pep's Men Seal Top Spot
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Porto 0-0 Man City: Pep's Men Seal Top Spot

      Goal
      via Goal

      UCL Results: Liverpool into Last-16; Madrid on Brink of Exit

      UCL Results: Liverpool into Last-16; Madrid on Brink of Exit
      World Football logo
      World Football

      UCL Results: Liverpool into Last-16; Madrid on Brink of Exit

      Tom Doyle
      via Standard

      USWNT players, U.S. Soccer agree to proposed settlement on working conditions

      USWNT players, U.S. Soccer agree to proposed settlement on working conditions
      United States (Women's Football) logo
      United States (Women's Football)

      USWNT players, U.S. Soccer agree to proposed settlement on working conditions

      Jeff Kassouf
      via Equalizersoccer