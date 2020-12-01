Report: Luka Doncic's $10.1M Contract Option for 2021-22 Exercised by Mavericks

Report: Luka Doncic's $10.1M Contract Option for 2021-22 Exercised by MavericksDecember 1, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
The Dallas Mavericks have exercised Luka Doncic's $10.1 million, fourth-year team option for the 2021-22 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Given that Doncic is a legitimate MVP candidate heading into this season, the move comes as hardly a surprise.
