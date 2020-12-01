    Report: Luka Doncic's $10.1M Contract Option for 2021-22 Exercised by Mavericks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during overtime of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Mavericks won 135-133 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks have exercised Luka Doncic's $10.1 million, fourth-year team option for the 2021-22 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    Given that Doncic is a legitimate MVP candidate heading into this season, the move comes as hardly a surprise. 

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Doc Worried About How NBA Will Finish Season

      Doc Worried About How NBA Will Finish Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Doc Worried About How NBA Will Finish Season

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19

      Bob Myers says camp workouts have been delayed one day after two players tested positive for the coronavirus

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Told Terry He Shouldn’t Have Declared for the NBA Draft

      Teams Told Terry He Shouldn’t Have Declared for the NBA Draft
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Teams Told Terry He Shouldn’t Have Declared for the NBA Draft

      Nick Angstadt
      via ClutchPoints

      Mavs Exercise Luka's 4th-Year Option

      Mavs Exercise Luka's 4th-Year Option
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Mavs Exercise Luka's 4th-Year Option

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report