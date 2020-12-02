4 Prospects in 2021 NFL Draft the Cowboys Should Already Be Scouting

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Five games remain in the 2020 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys are still very much alive in the NFC East divisional race.

However, with quarterback Dak Prescott out for the year, the Dallas defense surrendering yards and points in chunks, and Ezekiel Elliott playing like a shadow of the former league rushing leader he was, it would be foolish to think the Cowboys are going anywhere in the postseason.

For Dallas, next year's draft is more relevant than this year's Super Bowl, and the franchise should already have its eye on a handful of premier prospects. The chances of dramatically improving the roster through the draft are high, as the Cowboys are currently in position to hold the fourth overall selection in Round 1.

What sort of potential playmaker might the Cowboys be able to land at No. 4? We'll examine four top-tier prospects Dallas should already have its eyes on.

For this piece, we'll be operating under the assumption that Dallas does want to bring Prescott back in 2021 and can get a deal with him done. Therefore, while the Cowboys should be scouting top quarterback prospects such as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, we won't examine them here.