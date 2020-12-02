WWE Raw Ratings Decrease with AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle; TLC Hype

Credit: WWE.com

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which featured a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, saw its ratings fall compared to last week.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, Raw averaged 1.741 million viewers Monday, which was down from last week's 1.808 million.



On Monday night, AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle met in a Triple Threat match after they each won singles matches last week, with the winner of the Triple Threat going on to challenge WWE champion Drew McIntyre at TLC.

The Triple Threat was tightly contested, but Styles prevailed, meaning he and McIntyre will battle for the first time in a singles match.

As for McIntyre, he headlined the show in a tag team match with Sheamus against The Miz and John Morrison. After McIntyre and Sheamus won the match, Styles got involved and tried to help Miz cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre and Sheamus wiped them out, however, and no cash-in attempt was made, meaning McIntyre vs. Styles is still on.

Raw began with a promo segment involving Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, which led to The Fiend Bray Wyatt making an appearance. The Viper used the opportunity to play mind games, as he held Bliss in his arms to essentially prevent The Fiend from attacking him.

Orton handed Bliss over to The Fiend and laughed as he retreated back up the aisle, feeling as though he had found The Fiend's weakness.

Also on Raw, Jeff Hardy beat Elias in a brutal Symphony of Destruction match, Slapjack defeated Ricochet, Lana and Asuka upset Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Cedric Alexander beat Xavier Woods and Dana Brooke defeating Reckoning.

WWE set the stage for a feud between Riddle and United States champion Bobby Lashley as well with Lashley attacking Riddle from behind after MVP slapped Riddle backstage.

Next week's Raw figures to continue the build toward the pivotal TLC pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Dec. 20.

