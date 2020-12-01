AJ Styles Back in Title Contention, Mia Yim Debut Flops, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

There's nothing like opportunity for some. The November 30 edition of WWE Raw promised just that and delivered on it, especially for the biggest match of the night.

AJ Styles fought Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match to crown the new No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre. The Phenomenal One reigned supreme and decided he was ready to win back the WWE Championship as soon as possible.

To help his cause, he decided to help The Miz and John Morrison. This trio—along with the imposing Omos—could make a splash, but they'll need to do more than just attack the WWE champion, particularly since he has Sheamus watching his back.

The Original Bro fell short in his title opportunity, but another may be coming his way. He got on MVP's bad side, forcing Bobby Lashley to attack him. The United States champion has now established a new challenger who may be too much for him to handle.

Mia Yim had a huge opportunity to shine in her role as Reckoning from Retribution, but Dana Brooke embarrassed her. Meanwhile, Asuka continued to get more shots at gold, with The Empress of Tomorrow helping Lana defeat Shayna Baszler.

Raw may be too long and lack for strong consistent stories, but it always brings much to discuss.