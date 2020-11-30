Rams' Sean McVay 'Never' Considered Benching Jared Goff vs. 49ers Amid Struggles

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay remained committed to starting quarterback Jared Goff as the two-time Pro Bowler once again struggled in a 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Goff finished 19-of-31 for 198 yards with two interceptions. His 10.1 QBR was his second-lowest of the season, just above Week 8, when he had a 9.8 QBR as the Rams lost 28-17 to the Miami Dolphins.

McVay said Monday he didn't seriously think about benching Goff in either game, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry:

"If I thought it was going to be the best thing to just take a deep breath and step away, then I'd say maybe, but not in either of those situations because both of those reflected kind of having an opportunity where there was enough plays made to get back in it. So yesterday, that was never part of the consideration, nor was it really for Miami."

Coming out of the 2018 season, it looked like McVay had unlocked the best of the 2016 No. 1 overall pick. Goff threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns as the Rams reached the Super Bowl. Los Angeles rewarded its franchise quarterback with a four-year, $134 million extension, which included $110 million guaranteed.

Goff isn't regressing as badly as fellow 2016 draftee Carson Wentz, but he's failing to reach the heights he attained in 2018. His mistakes are also magnified because the Rams are a genuine title contender.

If you're going to highlight reasons why Los Angeles will fall short of winning a Super Bowl, quarterback play will be near the top of the list.

Goff has been particularly turnover-prone over the past month. In his team's last four games, he has thrown six interceptions and fumbled the ball five times.

The trouble for McVay and the Rams is that they're basically committed to the current starter. John Wolford is the backup quarterback, and Goff's contract makes it tough to move on from him anytime soon.

He's making an average of $33.5 million annually, likely ruling out a trade. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut in 2021 would mean carrying $50.1 million dead money for 2021 and $15.4 million in 2022 while having minus-$15.5 million in cap savings, per Spotrac. The situation only gets slightly better the following offseason.

The Rams have little choice for the time being but to stick behind Goff in the hope things improve.