    AJ Styles to Face Drew McIntyre for WWE Title at TLC After Triple Threat Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    World Wrestling Entertainment star AJ Styles, is greeted by fans at the
    Amr Nabil/Associated Press

    AJ Styles will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Dec. 20.

    Styles fought off Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match Monday night on Raw to become the No. 1 contender for McIntyre's title belt.

    The Phenomenal One is already a two-time WWE champion.

    His first reign began in September 2016 and extended for 139 days. He held the gold for more than a calendar year during his second go-round, beating Jinder Mahal ahead of Survivor Series 2017 and effectively losing the title in the same fashion to Daniel Bryan prior to the 2018 edition of the pay-per-view.

    This will be the first singles encounter between Styles and McIntyre at a WWE show.

    The former is coming off a victory at Survivor Series, while the latter was on the losing end in the main event. Styles was a part of Team Raw as it swept Team SmackDown in the five-on-five elimination tag team match. McIntyre couldn't overcome universal champion Roman Reigns, who had a helping hand from Jey Uso.

    The Scottish Psychopath will have to keep his head on a swivel when he opposes Styles, too, since Omos could potentially make his presence felt at TLC.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given TLC's usual place on the PPV calendar, the outcome of McIntyre vs. Styles could have significant implications because this might be the last WWE Championship match before Royal Rumble 2021.

    Related

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      Catch up on all the grades and reaction from tonight's show ➡️

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      🤕 Braun Strowman injury update 👀 Omega wants to face Seth Rollins 🙌 Heyman praises Bianca Belair

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Cross Should Join Bliss and The Fiend

      @BRDoctor explains how the move could benefit all sides ➡️

      Why Cross Should Join Bliss and The Fiend
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Why Cross Should Join Bliss and The Fiend

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      NXT Edges AEW Dynamite in Ratings Battle

      NXT Edges AEW Dynamite in Ratings Battle
      WWE logo
      WWE

      NXT Edges AEW Dynamite in Ratings Battle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report