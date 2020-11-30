AJ Styles to Face Drew McIntyre for WWE Title at TLC After Triple Threat Win

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

AJ Styles will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Dec. 20.

Styles fought off Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match Monday night on Raw to become the No. 1 contender for McIntyre's title belt.

The Phenomenal One is already a two-time WWE champion.

His first reign began in September 2016 and extended for 139 days. He held the gold for more than a calendar year during his second go-round, beating Jinder Mahal ahead of Survivor Series 2017 and effectively losing the title in the same fashion to Daniel Bryan prior to the 2018 edition of the pay-per-view.

This will be the first singles encounter between Styles and McIntyre at a WWE show.

The former is coming off a victory at Survivor Series, while the latter was on the losing end in the main event. Styles was a part of Team Raw as it swept Team SmackDown in the five-on-five elimination tag team match. McIntyre couldn't overcome universal champion Roman Reigns, who had a helping hand from Jey Uso.

The Scottish Psychopath will have to keep his head on a swivel when he opposes Styles, too, since Omos could potentially make his presence felt at TLC.

Given TLC's usual place on the PPV calendar, the outcome of McIntyre vs. Styles could have significant implications because this might be the last WWE Championship match before Royal Rumble 2021.