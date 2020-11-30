TMZ: Jake Paul Could Face Discipline for Party After Nate Robinson Knockout

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Jake Paul may have incurred the wrath of local officials in Calabasas, California, for hosting a party after his knockout of Nate Robinson on Saturday.

TMZ Sports reported that "sources familiar with how the city's typically handled COVID scofflaws ... tell us officials are actively looking into ways to punish Jake":

"We're told it's tricky since he wasn't caught violating their ordinances on the spot, but they still might able to ding him -- possibly with a fine, or other methods.

"Our city sources say they're also looking at linking up with his HOA to shut down future gatherings."

Paul made quick work of Robinson, knocking out the former NBA star in the second round of their six-round bout. He shared a series of photos from his post-fight celebrations, which showed multiple people in close proximity without wearing masks.

In July, the Calabasas City Council enacted tighter restrictions on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and penalties for those in violation. The step came after Paul welcomed guests to his home for an event.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Paul and Robinson received a minimum payout of $600 for competing on the pay-per-view card headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Their earnings will likely climb when the PPV buys and overall revenues are tabulated.