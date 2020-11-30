    TMZ: Jake Paul Could Face Discipline for Party After Nate Robinson Knockout

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul may have incurred the wrath of local officials in Calabasas, California, for hosting a party after his knockout of Nate Robinson on Saturday.

    TMZ Sports reported that "sources familiar with how the city's typically handled COVID scofflaws ... tell us officials are actively looking into ways to punish Jake":

    "We're told it's tricky since he wasn't caught violating their ordinances on the spot, but they still might able to ding him -- possibly with a fine, or other methods.

    "Our city sources say they're also looking at linking up with his HOA to shut down future gatherings."

    Paul made quick work of Robinson, knocking out the former NBA star in the second round of their six-round bout. He shared a series of photos from his post-fight celebrations, which showed multiple people in close proximity without wearing masks.

    In July, the Calabasas City Council enacted tighter restrictions on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and penalties for those in violation. The step came after Paul welcomed guests to his home for an event.

    According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Paul and Robinson received a minimum payout of $600 for competing on the pay-per-view card headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Their earnings will likely climb when the PPV buys and overall revenues are tabulated.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia: How to watch, stream and buy the pay-per-view fight

      Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia: How to watch, stream and buy the pay-per-view fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia: How to watch, stream and buy the pay-per-view fight

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Mike Tyson: “Boxing Owes YouTube Boxers Respect, They Should Give Them Some Belts Because These Guys Make Boxing Alive”

      Mike Tyson: “Boxing Owes YouTube Boxers Respect, They Should Give Them Some Belts Because These Guys Make Boxing Alive”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Mike Tyson: “Boxing Owes YouTube Boxers Respect, They Should Give Them Some Belts Because These Guys Make Boxing Alive”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Jake Paul Posts Pic of Broken Nose Suffered 3 Weeks Before Fight

      Jake Paul Posts Pic of Broken Nose Suffered 3 Weeks Before Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul Posts Pic of Broken Nose Suffered 3 Weeks Before Fight

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      White Praises Tyson, Hopes Boxers 'Made a Zillion F--king Dollars'

      White Praises Tyson, Hopes Boxers 'Made a Zillion F--king Dollars'
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      White Praises Tyson, Hopes Boxers 'Made a Zillion F--king Dollars'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report