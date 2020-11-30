    Lions' Darrell Bevell Spoils Daughters' Wedding Proposals in Press Conference

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    This is a 2019 photo of Darrell Bevell of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Thursday, April 25, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    A word of advice: Don't trust Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell with a secret.

    As TMZ Sports reported, Bevell revealed to reporters during a Monday Zoom call that two of his daughters' boyfriends asked for his permission on planned marriage proposals. One even asked him for permission as he was getting stitched up after taking a softball to his right eye.

    The issue is, Bevell's potential future-sons-in-law hadn't proposed yet and surely didn't plan on having the element of surprise ruined during a press conference with Lions media.

    "The two guys who asked me for my permission, they haven't officially asked them yet," said the 50-year-old, who got promoted Saturday from offensive coordinator after Matt Patricia was fired. "So, that's where that was. That was just permission. So, I don't know when that's coming. Just to be clear."

    Here's to hoping Bevell's daughters didn't tune in to watch their father's press conference.

