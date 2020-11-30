WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30

1 of 3

Raw opened with Bliss already in the ring to host an episode of A Moment of Bliss. She wasted no time welcoming Orton to the show. The set was two chairs that looked like they belong in a kid's playroom and a little cage with a doll inside it.

Bliss pointed out how it was clear Orton was in a bad mood and played a clip of The Viper losing to Styles last week. Orton talked about how he has had to bury part of him deep down so he could blend in. He compared the voices he hears to the voices Wyatt hears.

The Viper talked about how he burned down Wyatt's cabin because it was his weakness and now he thinks he has found Wyatt's new weakness with Bliss. She looks him right in the eye and asks "Who is manipulating who?"

The lights start to drop and Orton just says "See what I mean?" When the lights come back on, The Fiend is in the ring looking at Orton holding Bliss in his arms. The Fiend holds out his hands and Orton hands her over before rolling out of the ring with a smile on his face.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Anything with The Fiend and Bliss has to be viewed through a different lens than the rest of Raw. This segment was just the right amount of bonkers to work perfectly.

The feud between Orton and Wyatt could be great for both men if it is booked right and if we get more segments like this, it will eclipse the WWE title feud.

Bliss has been the MVP of these segments lately. She has found a new niche and is playing her role to perfection.