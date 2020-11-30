WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30December 1, 2020
WWE still has a few weeks before its annual Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, so it is taking the slow approach with the buildup. As of Monday morning, no matches have been confirmed.
That all changed during Raw when Keith Lee, Riddle and AJ Styles fought in a triple threat match to see who would get to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
Jeff Hardy and Elias continued their feud this week with a Symphony of Destruction match that featured different instruments around the ring that could be used as weapons.
We also saw McIntyre give an exclusive interview and Randy Orton appeared on A Moment of Bliss to talk about Bray Wyatt.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
A Moment of Bliss
Raw opened with Bliss already in the ring to host an episode of A Moment of Bliss. She wasted no time welcoming Orton to the show. The set was two chairs that looked like they belong in a kid's playroom and a little cage with a doll inside it.
Bliss pointed out how it was clear Orton was in a bad mood and played a clip of The Viper losing to Styles last week. Orton talked about how he has had to bury part of him deep down so he could blend in. He compared the voices he hears to the voices Wyatt hears.
The Viper talked about how he burned down Wyatt's cabin because it was his weakness and now he thinks he has found Wyatt's new weakness with Bliss. She looks him right in the eye and asks "Who is manipulating who?"
The lights start to drop and Orton just says "See what I mean?" When the lights come back on, The Fiend is in the ring looking at Orton holding Bliss in his arms. The Fiend holds out his hands and Orton hands her over before rolling out of the ring with a smile on his face.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Anything with The Fiend and Bliss has to be viewed through a different lens than the rest of Raw. This segment was just the right amount of bonkers to work perfectly.
The feud between Orton and Wyatt could be great for both men if it is booked right and if we get more segments like this, it will eclipse the WWE title feud.
Bliss has been the MVP of these segments lately. She has found a new niche and is playing her role to perfection.
Elias vs. Jeff Hardy (Symphony of Destruction)
WWE aired a video recapping this feud with one of Elias' songs playing over the footage before he made his way to the ring to face Hardy. The ring was surrounded by various instruments to use as weapons.
The action quickly spilled out of the ring where Elias hit a big jumping knee to prevent Hardy from hitting him with a violin. He dropped The Charismatic Enigma's face onto the apron and slammed his head into a piano.
The piano started to move and Elias found R-Truth hiding inside. He took off while several Superstars came out to chase him. Hardy and Elias took a few of them out with guitars as we went to a break.
We returned to see Hardy hitting a string of signature moves for a two-count. Elias rammed his head into a guitar he wedged in the corner for another near-fall. Elias put some guitar pics between his fingers and used them like brass knuckles.
Elias brought him back outside and slammed his head into some drums. Hardy avoided a running knee and it hit a gong that was near the announce table. The Enigma went for Whisper in the Wing but Elias hit him with a guitar. Hardy grabbed the bottom rope to break the pin.
Elias electrocuted himself with a speaker and Hardy put him on top of a table. He climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Swanton for the win. He hit his head on the steps on the way down but appeared to be
Grade: C+
Analysis
This match had some fun moments but it felt like one bout too many for this feud. Their final encounter should have been the Guitar on a Pole match a few weeks ago.
The spot when Hardy's head hit the steps was frightening, especially after what happened to his brother a couple of months ago when he faced Sammy Guevara at Full Gear.
The stuff with the 24/7 title just illustrates how WWE has no new ideas for what to do with that belt or the people it puts in those segments.
Ricochet vs. Slapjack
Ricochet and Retribution gave separate backstage promos before this match began. Slapjack spoke about how he is a weapon for Retribution and Ricochet said he is going to stop trying to save Mustafa Ali and just be better than him.
Ricochet hit a springboard crossbody right away before hitting a flurry of strikes in the corner. Slapjack got in a little offense before Ricochet regained the upper hand and hit a standing shooting star press for a near-fall.
Ali called Mace and T-Bar down but Ricochet threw Slapjack into them before taking out all three with a dive. He rolled Slapjack back in and prepared to finish him off. Dana Brooke came out of nowhere and slapped Ali in the face. She yelled at him about Reckoning and the distraction allowed Slapjack to hit his finisher for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
The promos before this match were both strong. Ali is great on the mic and Ricochet showed more emotion in his speech than we usually see from him.
The match itself was average, especially considering who was involved. Both Ricochet and Shane Thorne have proved how good they are many times and this bout did not feel like they were giving their all. It suffered because WWE was trying to tell a bigger story at the same time.
The inclusion of Brooke at the end was a nice bit of continuity after Mia Yim took her out before Survivor Series but her actions led to Ricochet's loss, so he might be a little upset with her.