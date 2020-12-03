2021 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Picks Entering the Last Month of the Regular Season

0 of 32

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Throw out everything you think you know about talent evaluation during a typical NFL draft cycle because the 2021 event will be unlike any other. Projecting where certain prospects should land and how they translate to the pros will be more difficult than ever.

Everyone knows it, too.

"My best guess? Whoever does well in the 2021 draft will have gotten lucky," an AFC executive told Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor when the collegiate season still teetered on the brink of collapse. "And whoever doesn't do well will have been unlucky, unless [their] picks fail because of character."

Prospects opted out without playing another down. Others left their teams midseason. The season hasn't gone exactly as planned with COVID-19 outbreaks, postponements and cancellations littering the weekly schedule.

Normally, scouts would be coming off the road in early December and NFL front offices would put together their tentative draft boards based on initial reports.

But college football still has multiple weeks left to play thanks to delayed starts in a handful of conferences.

As such, on-field evaluations continue, with Bleacher Report's mock draft serving as a marker for where things currently stand with a month remaining in the regular seasons at both the professional and amateur levels (order determined by Tankathon).