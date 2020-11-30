    NFL Reveals Saturday Tripleheader for Week 16 Schedule with 49ers vs. Cardinals

    The NFL announced Monday that three Week 16 games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 26, headlined by an online-only game (excluding local broadcast stations) between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

    • 1:00 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NFL Network)
    • 4:30 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Amazon Prime Video and Twitch)
    • 8:15 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (NFL Network)

    All three contests feature at least one team currently over .500, likely ensuring significant playoff implications for the penultimate week of the regular season.

    The latest updates give the NFL four straight days of games.

    The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play on Christmas Day. That will be followed by the three games Saturday and then 11 contests as part of the normal Sunday slate. The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough to close out the week.

    Sunday will feature several big games, including matchups between the AFC's Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFC's Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

    The schedule also helps fill the college football void Saturday, with most conferences completing their championship games a week earlier. 

    There are six bowl games scheduled for Dec. 26, including the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. 

