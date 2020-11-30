NFL Rumors: Execs Feel GM Candidates 'Very Impressive,' but 'Coaches Are OK'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Four general managers have already been fired this season in the NFL, and one reason could be the deep pool of candidates to replace them, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

"The GM list is very impressive—very impressive," one executive said. "Coaches are OK. But I won't be surprised to see a team on the fence with their current guy willing to get rid of him because of the crop of candidates out there."

Thomas Dimitroff, Bill O'Brien, Bob Quinn and Dave Caldwell have all been removed from their positions since the start of the regular season, leaving respective openings with the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

There has rarely been more than one or two openings at GM in recent years, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted.

One intriguing candidate could be Louis Riddick, who has worked as an analyst for ESPN but recently interviewed for the New York Giants opening. Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk recently linked Riddick to the Falcons opening on The Jon Chuckery Show.

The Falcons are also reportedly considering former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

King listed Smith and Riddick as top candidates for GM jobs this offseason, along with Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network recently created his own list of qualified candidates:

It could lead to a lot of movement across front offices over the next few months.