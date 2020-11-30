Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsNovember 30, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections
Week 12 of the NFL season may have two games remaining on the slate, but it's not too early to start looking ahead—not when next week is so important for most fantasy football leagues.
For some leagues, Week 13 is the regular-season finale. For others, it's the first week of the playoffs. Regardless, the stakes are the highest they have been in 2020, which means you have got to field the best possible lineup in order to keep your season alive.
So while you wait to see how Week 12 shakes out, let's begin thinking about Week 13. Here's an early look at the flex rankings, followed by a few potential waiver-wire targets to consider adding.
Week 13 Flex Rankings
1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
4. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
7. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
11. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
13. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
14. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
15. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
17. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (at TEN)
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (at CHI)
21. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
22. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (at SF)
23. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
24. Todd Gurley II, RB, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
25. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions (at CHI)
27. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
28. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
29. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIN)
30. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
31. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans (vs. IND)
32. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers (vs. BUF)
33. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
34. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
35. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
36. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
37. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
38. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (at BAL)
39. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
40. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (at TEN)
41. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans (vs. IND)
42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team (at PIT)
43. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots (at LAC)
44. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN)
45. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (vs. BUF)
46. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team (at PIT)
48. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
49. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
50. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions (at CHI)
Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
During Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle injury late in the game. It's not clear whether Jacobs' status for Week 13 could be in question, but if he doesn't play, Devontae Booker becomes a must-start back because of the team's upcoming matchup.
Las Vegas will be going on the road to face the New York Jets, who have the No. 28 defense in the NFL (395 total yards allowed per game). It should be an opportunity for the Raiders to control the game and put up plenty of yardage and points. And Booker is a strong fill-in option in case Jacobs is injured.
But you don't have to have Jacobs on your roster to consider adding Booker. Perhaps you just need a running back who could be in line for a big workload and should be a high-floor play. In Week 10, Booker had 16 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, his only game with double-digit touches this season.
If he is that involved in Week 13, expect a similar performance. And even if Jacobs is active, perhaps Booker will still get plenty of touches in a matchup that Las Vegas should win handily.
Projection: 85 total yards and a touchdown.
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Last week, Cam Akers was a sleeper target on the waiver wire. And the Los Angeles Rams rookie running back is likely to be pursued by quite a few fantasy managers heading into Week 13.
After scoring his first career touchdown in Week 11, Akers followed up with a strong showing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He ran for a season-high 84 yards and a touchdown, his first career rushing score. Akers was Los Angeles' most productive back, with Darrell Henderson Jr. only having 19 yards on 10 carries.
If Akers continues to put up the best numbers among the Rams running backs, he could be poised to get even more touches. And that could lead to a bigger breakout performance as Los Angeles continues to battle in the NFC playoff race.
In Week 13, the Rams are facing the Arizona Cardinals in a pivotal NFC West clash. It could be a great opportunity for Akers to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the first time in his young NFL career.
Projection: 107 total yards and a touchdown.
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
On Sunday night, Allen Lazard reaffirmed his spot as the Green Bay Packers' No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams. He was targeted six times, hauling in four of those passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't a huge showing, but it was the first time Lazard had gotten into the end zone since Week 3.
That's mostly because Lazard missed nearly two months while recovering from core-muscle surgery. He returned in Week 11, when he had two catches for 18 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And he made more of an impact in the Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears.
The Packers have favorable matchups the next few weeks (against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers), so Lazard may play a big role in what project to be strong offensive showings.
Expect the Iowa State product to put up more yardage and get back into the end zone again in Week 13.
Projection: Five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.