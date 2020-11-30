Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

0 of 4

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Week 12 of the NFL season may have two games remaining on the slate, but it's not too early to start looking ahead—not when next week is so important for most fantasy football leagues.

For some leagues, Week 13 is the regular-season finale. For others, it's the first week of the playoffs. Regardless, the stakes are the highest they have been in 2020, which means you have got to field the best possible lineup in order to keep your season alive.

So while you wait to see how Week 12 shakes out, let's begin thinking about Week 13. Here's an early look at the flex rankings, followed by a few potential waiver-wire targets to consider adding.