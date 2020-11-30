NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl OddsNovember 30, 2020
NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
It hasn't been often that the Cleveland Browns have reached the NFL playoffs. In fact, they haven't made it since 2002. And that was the only time they have appeared in the postseason since the franchise returned to the league in 1999.
On Sunday, the Browns ensured their first non-losing season since 2007 (when they went 10-6) by improving to 8-3 with a 27-25 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. And that mark has Cleveland at the top of the AFC wild-card race in the No. 5 seed.
Could that mean the Browns' playoff drought will soon be coming to an end? There are still five weeks of the regular season to go, but things are certainly going well for them so far. They also have a one-game lead over the current Nos. 6 and 7 seeds in the AFC—the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, who are both 7-4.
The rest of the playoff picture also has some tight races. Only two teams have been eliminated from postseason contention (the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars) and all 16 NFC teams are still alive.
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture, the latest Super Bowl odds and more.
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
Division Leaders
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
4. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Wild-Card Race
5. Cleveland Browns (8-3)
6. Miami Dolphins (7-4)
7. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)
8. Baltimore Ravens (6-4)
9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
10. New England Patriots (5-6)
11. Denver Broncos (4-7)
12. Houston Texans (4-7)
13. Los Angeles Chargers (3-8)
14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1)
NFC
Division Leaders
1. New Orleans Saints (9-2)
2. Green Bay Packers (8-3)
3. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
4. New York Giants (4-7)
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
7. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
9. Chicago Bears (5-6)
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
11. Detroit Lions (4-7)
12. Washington Football Team (4-7)
13. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)
15. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
16. Dallas Cowboys (3-8)
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs: +275 (bet $100 to win $275)
New Orleans Saints: +550
Pittsburgh Steelers: +600
Green Bay Packers: +1000
Seattle Seahawks: +1100
Los Angeles Rams: +1600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1600
Buffalo Bills: +2200
Tennessee Titans: +2200
Baltimore Ravens: +2500
Indianapolis Colts: +3000
Arizona Cardinals: +4000
Cleveland Browns: +4000
Las Vegas Raiders: +5000
Miami Dolphins: +5000
Minnesota Vikings: +6000
San Francisco 49ers: +6000
Philadelphia Eagles: +8000
Chicago Bears: +10000
New England Patriots: +10000
New York Giants: +10000
Washington Football Team: +10000
Dallas Cowboys: +15000
Houston Texans: +22500
Atlanta Falcons: +32500
Detroit Lions: +32500
Carolina Panthers: +50000
Denver Broncos: +50000
Los Angeles Chargers: +100000
Odds via DraftKings.
Titans Take Back AFC South Lead
The AFC South race remains a two-team battle between the Titans and Colts. And after Sunday, Tennessee has taken back the lead in the division.
With a 45-26 road win, the Titans avenged their Week 10 loss to the Colts and improved to 8-3. That puts Tennessee one game ahead of Indianapolis after the two division rivals split their regular-season series. And while both teams likely could end up in the playoffs, only one will win the AFC South crown and host a game in the Wild Card Round.
Over the final five weeks of the regular season, the Titans and Colts each have three games against teams with losing records and two against teams with winning marks. So, it's possible that this will remain a close race down the stretch.
And it's possible they could have the same record again after Week 13. The Titans have a tough home matchup against the Browns (8-3), while the Colts are going on the road to face the Texans (4-7), their first of two meetings with Houston during the next three weeks.
NFC East Lead Continues to Swap Hands
Entering Week 12, the Eagles led the NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. Washington moved atop the division on Thanksgiving when it earned a 41-16 road win over the Cowboys to improve to 4-7. Now, the Giants are in the lead after their 19-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday, as they're 4-7 and own a tiebreaker over Washington.
By the end of Monday night, it could be Philadelphia back atop the NFC East, though. The Eagles are set to host the Seattle Seahawks as they look to snap their two-game losing streak and take the division lead yet again.
Even though Dallas could end up being the only NFC East team to lose this week, it remains in the race. The Cowboys are 3-8, the worst record in the NFC, but they're only a game back of the Giants and Washington.
One of these teams is not only going to end up the division champion and secure a postseason berth, but the winner will get to host a playoff game during the Wild Card Round. It's likely that the NFC East champion will be the No. 4 seed and host the top wild card, a spot that's currently held by the Los Angeles Rams, who are 7-4. But that's also a tight race that could change multiple times down the stretch.
Can Steelers Stay Unbeaten and Atop AFC?
The Steelers are looking to improve to 11-0, but their quest to remain unbeaten has been postponed twice this week. They were supposed to host the Ravens on Thanksgiving night, but multiple positive COVID-19 tests among Baltimore players pushed it back to Sunday. Things weren't under control by then, either, so now the game is set to take place Tuesday night.
It's possible this AFC North clash doesn't end up happening again (the 2020 season has been filled with scheduling changes and uncertainty), but as of now, it's still on. And the Steelers will be looking to sweep the season series against the Ravens, who they beat 28-24 in Baltimore in Week 8.
This is a big game for both teams. Pittsburgh only has a slim lead over Kansas City for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which is the only team that gets a first-round bye in the conference. Meanwhile, Baltimore is 6-4 and currently outside of a playoff spot, but it's only a half-game behind Miami and Indianapolis, which currently hold the final two wild-card berths.
So not only are we likely to get a rare Tuesday night game, but it should be an exciting one, too.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.