NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It hasn't been often that the Cleveland Browns have reached the NFL playoffs. In fact, they haven't made it since 2002. And that was the only time they have appeared in the postseason since the franchise returned to the league in 1999.

On Sunday, the Browns ensured their first non-losing season since 2007 (when they went 10-6) by improving to 8-3 with a 27-25 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. And that mark has Cleveland at the top of the AFC wild-card race in the No. 5 seed.

Could that mean the Browns' playoff drought will soon be coming to an end? There are still five weeks of the regular season to go, but things are certainly going well for them so far. They also have a one-game lead over the current Nos. 6 and 7 seeds in the AFC—the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, who are both 7-4.

The rest of the playoff picture also has some tight races. Only two teams have been eliminated from postseason contention (the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars) and all 16 NFC teams are still alive.

Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture, the latest Super Bowl odds and more.