NFL Week 12 Brings Hype Machines to a Halt

1 of 6

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Prior to Sunday's startling and costly 45-26 home loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans, the Colts had been defeated just once since the middle of October. They won four of five games during that stretch, which was capped with an exciting overtime victory over the contending Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

But in their most important game thus far this season, the unreliable Colts laid an egg against Tennessee. The league's fifth-ranked defense in terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average at Football Outsiders) surrendered 28 first downs, 6.6 yards per play and a season-worst 45 points in defeat.

That unit couldn't stop star Titans running back Derrick Henry, while the unbalanced offense failed to consistently sustain drives.

But this wasn't really on the Philip Rivers-led offense. Not having defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry was hugely problematic in a matchup with Henry. They need those guys back as soon as possible, and they have to pray left tackle Anthony Castonzo's knee injury isn't going to cost him too much time. But even if they get those key players back soon, it will be tough for Indy (7-4) to leap back ahead of Tennessee (8-3) in the AFC South.

The Colts still have two games against the feisty Houston Texans and a pair of road matchups with the contending Raiders and unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers, and they'll now need help from those who play Tennessee down the stretch.