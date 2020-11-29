    Adam Gase Denies Taking over Offensive Play-Calling for Jets' Loss to Dolphins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase works on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters after Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, moving the team to 0-11 on the year, that he didn't take over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains during the contest. 

    When one reporter said that it appeared Loggains wasn't doing anything during the game, Gase pushed back. 

    "It's not hard. This isn't hard," he said. "We go through it the drive before. 'Hey, these are the three plays.' I do the third downs."

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      1-10 Jaguars move on from their GM after eight seasons

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jets' Offense Disappoints in Sam Darnold's Return as New York Falls to 0-11

      Jets' Offense Disappoints in Sam Darnold's Return as New York Falls to 0-11
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets' Offense Disappoints in Sam Darnold's Return as New York Falls to 0-11

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Why haven’t the Jets fired Adam Gase yet? After 0-11 start, reasons are running out

      Why haven’t the Jets fired Adam Gase yet? After 0-11 start, reasons are running out
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Why haven’t the Jets fired Adam Gase yet? After 0-11 start, reasons are running out

      nj
      via nj

      Raiders nowhere near elite and not playoff team in blowout loss to lowly Falcons

      Raiders nowhere near elite and not playoff team in blowout loss to lowly Falcons
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Raiders nowhere near elite and not playoff team in blowout loss to lowly Falcons

      Paul Gutierrez
      via ESPN.com