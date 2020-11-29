Adam Gase Denies Taking over Offensive Play-Calling for Jets' Loss to Dolphins

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters after Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, moving the team to 0-11 on the year, that he didn't take over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains during the contest.

When one reporter said that it appeared Loggains wasn't doing anything during the game, Gase pushed back.

"It's not hard. This isn't hard," he said. "We go through it the drive before. 'Hey, these are the three plays.' I do the third downs."

