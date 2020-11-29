Paul Pierce, Antawn Jamison Headline 2021 College Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Class of 2021 for the College Basketball Hall of Fame is comprised of former Kansas star Paul Pierce, former North Carolina star Antawn Jamison, Maryland star Len Bias, UCLA's David Greenwood, Bradley's Hersey Hawkins and Ohio State's Jim Jackson.

The coaches in the Hall of Fame class are Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

Pierce, 43, averaged 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in his three seasons with the Jayhawks. He was a first-team consensus All-American selection in the 1997-98 season and helped lead Kansas to three straight NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight berth in the 1995-96 campaign.

Jamison, 44, was a one-time second-team consensus All-American selection and a one-time first-team consensus pick. He was also the 1997-98 Naismith Award winner and led the Tar Heels to two Final Four appearances.

The late Bias was a superstar in the making after being a two-time ACC Player of the year and the second overall pick in the 1986 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He died two days following his selection after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia.

Hawkins, 54, finished his college career with the 10th-most points (3,008) in history. Both Greenwood, 63, and Jackson, 50, were two-time first-team consensus All-American selections.

Byrd, 67, coached for Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and most famously Belmont, leading the Bruins to eight NCAA tournament appearances and a whopping 17 regular-season or conference titles. Penders, 75, coached for Tufts, Columbia, Fordham, Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston, winning 648 games. He took Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston to the NCAA tournament during his career.