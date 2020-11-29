NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off with a Thanksgiving doubleheader. As is tradition, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions hosted games on Thursday. As has been the case more often than not this season, both the Lions and Cowboys lost.

With the win over Dallas, the Washington Football Team moved temporarily into first place in the NFC East. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson helped deliver the win—likely for Washington and for many a fantasy manager—with a historical three-touchdown performance:

Washington is now back in the playoff mix, as are the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants—all teams that won in the early afternoon on Sunday. The Giants and Washington are now tied atop the NFC East at 4-7. The Titans took the lead in the AFC South, while the Bills continue to hold a lead in the AFC East.

Below, you'll find results for Week 12, along with a look at some of the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring) and updated AFC and NFC standings.

NFL Week 12

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston Texans 41, Detroit Lions 25



Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 318 passing yards, 4 TDs, 24 rushing yards (33.12 points)

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans: 6 receptions, 171 yards, 2 TDs (35.10 points)

Washington Football Team 41, Dallas Cowboys 16

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team: 115 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 5 receptions, 21 receiving yards (36.60 points)

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD (23.20 points)

Cleveland Browns 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 144 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards (26.60 points)

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns: 8 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 1 TD (28.30 points)

Tennessee Titans 45, Indianapolis Colts 26

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards (38.50 points)

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: 4 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD (19.80 points)

Atlanta Falcons 43, Las Vegas Raiders 6

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 65 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 10 receiving yards (17.50 points)

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (17.00 points)

Minnesota Vikings 28, Carolina Panthers 27

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings: 307 passing yards, 3 TDs, 19 rushing yards (26.78 points)

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 2 TDs (26.00 points)

Buffalo Bills 27, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 157 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 32 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (17.52 points)

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 67 yards (13.70 points)

New York Giants 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 94 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, -3 receiving yards (18.10 points)

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD (15.40 points)

New England Patriots 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: 78 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards (24.30 points)

James White, RB, New England Patriots: 18 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception, -1 receiving yards (14.70 points)

Miami Dolphins 20, New York Jets 3

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins: 257 passing yards, 2 TDs, 10 rushing yards (19.28 points)

Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets: 74 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 12 receiving yards (11.60 points)

Top Fantasy Stars

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team



Roger Steinman/Associated Press

As mentioned above, Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson went off on Thursday, nearly breaking Dallas' will single-handedly. The third-round pick out of Memphis is proving to be one of the best young runners in the NFL, and he's a big reason why the Football Team has a realistic shot at winning the NFC East.

In terms of fantasy, Gibson is approaching must-start status—though he isn't quite there yet. He has topped 50 scrimmage yards in every game after Week 1 and not sits at 645 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards, 32 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

While Gibson isn't a high-end RB1, he should be a quality RB2 or flex option on most rosters. However, managers should be wary of a tough Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed and isn't likely to surrender the sort of game Gibson had on Thursday. Gibson's workload will make him worth the start, but managers will want to consider their options.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It was a pleasant return to fantasy stardom for Browns receiver Jarvis Landry on Sunday. While he has largely been quiet this season, the former PPR machine recently admitted that last season's hip injury was partially responsible.

"Mentally, I was kind of overloaded as well, not just my body-wise," Landry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I was able to revamp, I guess you can say, a little bit with the bye and get my body into a better place, but I’m still not where I want to be."

Landry had just five receptions and 52 yards in the two games after the Week 9 bye, but he exploded against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He caught eight passes for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Hopefully, his breakout performance is a sign of things to come.

Is Landry back to being a must-start in PPR leagues? Not quite, but it's worth calling him up off the bench for Week 13. The Browns face a very good Titans team next week, but Tennessee's defense has been susceptible to the pass.

The Titans came into Week 12 ranked just 27th in passing yards allowed.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry matched Gibson's three rushing touchdowns on Sunday while also racking up more than 180 scrimmage yards. The Indianapolis Colts had no answer for the NFL's reigning rushing champion, who reminded everyone just how special he can be.

Henry doesn't carry much PPR value—he has just 14 catches on the season—but that doesn't matter. Henry has the role and the rushing production needed to be a must-start in all scoring formats.

Through 11 games, Henry has already racked up 1,257 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns. He has not dipped below 60 scrimmage yards in a game this season.

Even against a Cleveland defense that came into Week 12 ranked eighth against the run, Henry should be in store for another strong outing. He isn't the only offensive weapon on Tennessee's roster, but he's the one the Titans are hoping to ride into the postseason.

AFC, NFC Standings

NFC



New Orleans Saints 8-2

Green Bay Packers 7-3

Seattle Seahawks 7-3

Los Angeles Rams 7-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-4

Arizona Cardinals 5-5

Chicago Bears 5-5

Minnesota Vikings 5-6

San Francisco 49ers 4-6

Washington Football Team 4-7

Atlanta Falcons 4-7

Detroit Lions 4-7

New York Giants 4-7

Carolina Panthers 4-8

Philadelphia Eagles 3-6-1

Dallas Cowboys 3-8

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0

Kansas City Chiefs 9-1

Cleveland Browns 8-3

Tennessee Titans 8-3

Buffalo Bills 8-3

Indianapolis Colts 7-4

Miami Dolphins 7-4

Baltimore Ravens 6-4

Las Vegas Raiders 6-5

New England Patriots 5-6

Denver Broncos 4-6

Houston Texans 4-7

Los Angeles Chargers 3-8

Cincinnati Bengals 2-7-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-10

New York Jets 0-11

Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring