    Julio Jones out for Falcons vs. Chargers with Hamstring Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced Friday wide receiver Julio Jones will miss Sunday's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a hamstring injury.

    The 2020 season has been riddled with injuries for Jones, who has missed three games and parts of several others.

    When the Alabama product has been in the lineup, he is one of the most effective receivers in football. He has compiled 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine appearances.

    Calvin Ridley is set to serve as the Falcons' top wideout with Jones again out of the lineup. Russell Gage and Christian Blake will provide depth.

    Jones' next chance to play will come Dec. 20 against the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

