Colts' Matthew Adams Ejected for Punching Titans' Nick Dzubnar

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans for throwing a punch at Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar.

Adams was blocking Dzubnar on a punt by the Colts and ended up on the turf. Upon getting back to his feet, he threw a punch at Dzubnar.

