    Colts' Matthew Adams Ejected for Punching Titans' Nick Dzubnar

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Matthew Adams (49 before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans for throwing a punch at Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar.

    Adams was blocking Dzubnar on a punt by the Colts and ended up on the turf. Upon getting back to his feet, he threw a punch at Dzubnar.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

