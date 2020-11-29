    NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians Wanted to Draft Patrick Mahomes to Cardinals in 2017

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 29, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has found himself working with a legendary quarterback this season in former New England Patriot Tom Brady. But Arians said this week that he nearly could have had a different star under center. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, when Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, he was hoping to select Patrick Mahomes with the No. 13 pick and tried to trade up to better their chances. 

    The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed Mahomes three spots earlier at No. 10.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

