NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians Wanted to Draft Patrick Mahomes to Cardinals in 2017

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has found himself working with a legendary quarterback this season in former New England Patriot Tom Brady. But Arians said this week that he nearly could have had a different star under center.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, when Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, he was hoping to select Patrick Mahomes with the No. 13 pick and tried to trade up to better their chances.

The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed Mahomes three spots earlier at No. 10.

