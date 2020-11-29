    Browns' Callie Brownson Will Be 1st Female Interim Position Coach in NFL History

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020
    Alerted 55m ago in the B/R App

    File-This Sept. 27, 2020, file photo shows Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, left, reacting on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, in Cleveland. Brownson will handle game-day duties with Cleveland's tight ends on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., a first for a female in team history. Brownson, who was hired by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shortly after he came to Cleveland this year, will fill in for coach Drew Petzing. He did not travel to Florida for the game after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the coupleâ€™s first child on Saturday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Chief of Staff Callie Brownson will serve as the Cleveland Browns' tight ends coach for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, making her the first female interim position coach in NFL history.

    Current tight ends coach Drew Petzing did not travel with the team after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child.

    Brownson is in her first season with the Browns, having joined the team after spending time with the Buffalo Bills as a full-time intern and two seasons at Dartmouth as an offensive quality control coach. She began her coaching career as an intern with the New York Jets.

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted some of her best qualities in January:

    "I think she's a go-getter. She's self-motivated. She's going to put all of her energy into this gig. What's exciting for me is ultimately I want to develop young coaches. She's someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach."

    The NFL's policy for the 2020 season dictates that teams must declare when a coach is not going to be with the club for game day and formally announce his or her replacement.

