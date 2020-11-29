Report: Ravens vs. Steelers to Be Played; BAL Had 2 Positive Tests Saturday

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The NFL intends to move forward with Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Ravens are expected to be without nine players and eight staff members due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Schefter also reported there were two positive tests on Saturday.

