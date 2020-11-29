    Report: Ravens vs. Steelers to Be Played; BAL Had 2 Positive Tests Saturday

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens logo on locker room doors during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The NFL intends to move forward with Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Ravens are expected to be without nine players and eight staff members due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Schefter also reported there were two positive tests on Saturday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

