NFL Reportedly Considering 'Local Bubbles' for Playoffs Amid COVID-19 Spike

The NFL, long resistant to the idea of a bubble, is reportedly beginning to consider it for the postseason amid a rash of COVID-19 cases.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the league is considering "local bubbles" for playoff teams that would see teams isolate in hotels for the playoffs until their elimination. Any bubble idea would need approval from the NFLPA.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters in October the league does not feel bubbles are the "safest course of action for us." That comment seemed at odds with science at the time—the NBA, NHL and MLS have successfully pulled off bubbles while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among players and staff—but seems even more fraught now with the league dealing with competitive balance-altering spreads.

The Baltimore Ravens have experienced an outbreak this week, leading to their scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being rescheduled from Thursday to Tuesday. The Denver Broncos are set to play their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback because of COVID-19 close-contact policies.

With many players congregating with their families over the Thanksgiving holiday, it only stands to reason that more outbreaks are inevitable. COVID-19 cases are spiking across the United States to record highs, due in large part to citizens ignoring guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks in public.

While the NFL is seemingly fine with a lack of competitive balance in the regular season, there should be significant pressure on the league to create the safest possible environment for the playoffs. Every other major professional sports league was able to crown a champion without having its competition ruined because of COVID-19—in large part because of their use of bubbles. Even MLB, which resisted the bubble idea for the regular season, implemented bubbles for the LCS and World Series.

The NFL had six months of preparation time before the 2020 season even began, and its lack of control of the situation has become an increasing black eye for the league.