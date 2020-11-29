Week 12 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 12 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayNovember 29, 2020
While some fantasy football managers' seasons will be ending soon, there's still plenty of time to make a profit via daily fantasy.
If you're about to miss the playoffs in your league, perhaps it's time to start submitting lineups in daily competitions on Sundays.
In order to have success in daily fantasy, you must find players who are capable of putting up big numbers at a low cost. Then you should have some extra budget to splurge on a couple of the NFL's top stars. And in Week 12, there are quite a few low-cost, high-ceiling options to consider.
Here are some players who should be worth starting in daily fantasy lineups Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr ($5,700 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel)
Although Derek Carr isn't always under fantasy consideration, he should be when the Las Vegas Raiders offense has favorable matchups. In Week 11, Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he looks set to have another big game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons are allowing 300.3 yards through the air per game this season, the second-most in the NFL. They are likely to continue to struggle against the Raiders, who are competing for an AFC playoff berth.
Carr has only two three-touchdown games this season, but he could be poised for another Sunday. He should certainly be started in DraftKings lineups, where he comes at a lower cost, and be under consideration for FanDuel. Carr will likely be a top fantasy quarterback in Week 12, allowing DFS players to use more of their budget on other positions.
New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman ($5,000 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel)
Wayne Gallman has gotten into the end zone in each of the New York Giants' past four games, scoring four touchdowns over that span. He's also received at least 13 touches in each of those contests while Devonta Freeman has missed time because of an ankle injury.
On Sunday, Gallman has the opportunity to extend his touchdown streak as part of another strong showing. New York is going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who rank 30th in the NFL in rushing defense (136.2 yards allowed per game). Plus, the Bengals offense could struggle without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow (torn ACL and MCL), giving the Giants a chance to control the game.
That should give Gallman the opportunity to get plenty of carries and pick up some big yardage. He comes at a low cost in both DFS formats, so make sure to capitalize by getting him in all lineups.
Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker ($5,900 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel)
When DeVante Parker played against the New York Jets in Week 6, he had only three receptions for 35 yards. He has the chance to put up much better numbers when the AFC East rivals face off in Week 12.
Parker has been heavily involved in the Miami Dolphins offense all season, but several of his top performances came with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starting quarterback. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful with a thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick could return to the lineup and may frequently be throwing to Parker, Miami's top receiving option.
New York ranks 30th in the NFL in passing defense (288.3 yards allowed per game), so Parker could get into the end zone for a second straight week, and he could also have his first 100-yard game since Week 4. At a low cost in daily fantasy, he should be under strong consideration for a receiver slot.
Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry ($4,800 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel)
The Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the Raiders' Darren Waller are the top two fantasy tight ends this season, but perhaps you don't want to allocate that much of your daily-fantasy budget at the position. If that's the case, Hunter Henry is a solid option who could put up decent numbers again in Week 12.
Henry has scored a touchdown each of the past two weeks against the Dolphins and Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers will be taking on another AFC East team Sunday in the Buffalo Bills. It has the potential to be a high-scoring matchup, with strong offensive players on both sides. And Henry has been a frequent target for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
In the Chargers' past six games, Henry has notched four receptions and received at least six targets in five of them. Expect him to get those opportunities again at Buffalo. And should he get into the end zone, he should come through as a solid daily-fantasy play.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.