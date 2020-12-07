Christian McCaffrey Set to Return from Injury vs. Broncos, Per Panthers' Rhule

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is set to return to the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, per David Newton of ESPN.

"There's nothing to make me think he's not," head coach Matt Rhule said Monday.

McCaffrey was already injured twice previously this season. An ankle injury suffered in Week 2 kept him out for six weeks. He returned for one game, but a shoulder injury landed him back on the shelf and forced him to miss three additional games before last week's bye.

While McCaffrey hasn't played much this season, he has been highly effective when on the field, registering 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in just three games.



The 24-year-old McCaffrey is one of the most versatile and explosive offensive weapons in the NFL, as evidenced by his Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nod last season.

In 2019, McCaffrey rushed for a career-high 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four scores, making him only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey was expected to do more of the same in 2020, especially with Joe Brady coming over from LSU as the offensive coordinator, but injuries derailed those plans.

During McCaffrey's absences this season, Mike Davis has filled in as the Panthers' lead back. So far this season, he has rushed for 504 yards, adding 329 receiving yards with five total touchdowns.

The backup could still have a role, but McCaffrey should be a featured player in the offense as the Panthers try to finish the season strong after a 4-8 start.