    Tua Tagovailoa out for Dolphins vs. Jets with Injury; Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    En foto del 22 de noviembre del 2020, el quarterback de los Dolphins de Miami Tua Tagovailoa lanza el balón en el juego ante los Broncos. El jueves 26 de noviembre del 2020 el pulgar adolorido de Tua Tagovailoa estaba mejor el jueves y el coach de los Dolphins de Miami Brian Flores expresó su optimismo de que el quarterback novato podrá jugar el domingo ante los Jets de Nueva York. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a thumb injury.  

    The Dolphins confirmed Tagovailoa is inactive for the contest, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting there's "nothing broken" in the thumb but that there is "swelling and weakness," which forced him to sit out. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in his place.

    Tagovailoa began this season as Miami's backup behind Fitzpatrick. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft made his professional debut late in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 24-0 win over the New York Jets in Week 6.

    Coming out of the bye two weeks later, Tagovailoa was named Miami's starter. He won each of his first three starts, throwing for 510 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions in those games.

    After struggling for three quarters in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, Tagovailoa was benched in favor of Fitzpatrick.

    The Dolphins are fortunate to have Fitzpatrick, who is a proven veteran with starting experience under his belt, on their roster. Tagovailoa's injury history dating back to Alabama is a concern and a reason for Miami to be cautious until he's completely healthy.

