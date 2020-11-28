Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful for Dolphins vs. Jets with Thumb Injury

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets because of a thumb injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he took over the offense from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Week 8. He's posted a 100.1 passer rating with six touchdowns and no interceptions through five appearances.

His collegiate career with the Tide came to a premature end last November when he suffered a severe hip injury along with a broken nose and a concussion on a hard hit against Mississippi State. The thumb injury was suffered during a practice ahead of Week 12. It's his first setback at the pro level.

Fitzpatrick will resume the reins of the Miami offense from the 22-year-old Hawaii native. The team will either call up rookie Reid Sinnett from the practice squad or sign a free agent to provide depth.

Tagovailoa has shown a lot of promise during the initial stages of his NFL career, and his high-end potential should begin to shine through more as he gains a comprehensive understanding of the Dolphins' passing attack and opposing defenses. Staying healthy will be key to his development, though.