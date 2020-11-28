    Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful for Dolphins vs. Jets with Thumb Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020
    Alerted 17m ago in the B/R App

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up on the field before the Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets because of a thumb injury.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday.

    The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he took over the offense from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Week 8. He's posted a 100.1 passer rating with six touchdowns and no interceptions through five appearances.

    His collegiate career with the Tide came to a premature end last November when he suffered a severe hip injury along with a broken nose and a concussion on a hard hit against Mississippi State. The thumb injury was suffered during a practice ahead of Week 12. It's his first setback at the pro level.

    Fitzpatrick will resume the reins of the Miami offense from the 22-year-old Hawaii native. The team will either call up rookie Reid Sinnett from the practice squad or sign a free agent to provide depth.

    Tagovailoa has shown a lot of promise during the initial stages of his NFL career, and his high-end potential should begin to shine through more as he gains a comprehensive understanding of the Dolphins' passing attack and opposing defenses. Staying healthy will be key to his development, though.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to 'doubtful' for game vs. Jets

      Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to 'doubtful' for game vs. Jets
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to 'doubtful' for game vs. Jets

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Report: Miami Dolphins provide big update on Tua Tagovailoa’s status vs. New York Jets

      Report: Miami Dolphins provide big update on Tua Tagovailoa’s status vs. New York Jets
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Report: Miami Dolphins provide big update on Tua Tagovailoa’s status vs. New York Jets

      Peter Dewey
      via Dolphin Nation

      Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

      Tua Downgraded to Doubtful
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful

      Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk