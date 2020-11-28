Tom Brady Praises Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Week 12 Game

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

The greatest quarterback of all time will face off against the player most likely to assume that role someday when six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

On Friday, Brady heaped praise on Mahomes in advance of their game.

"He's a terrific player, obviously, being league MVP a few years ago," Brady said per the Buccaneers' official website.

"Fifty touchdowns is pretty hard to do—there's not many guys who have done that. To continue that last year with the Super Bowl championship and playing at an extremely high level this year—he's just getting more and more comfortable. So much about playing quarterback is having experience, learning from year-to-year [and] improving your routine. He's just doing a tremendous job.

"They've got their offense rolling—they've got, obviously, a lot of talented players. On defense they have some talented players too that make a lot of plays. It's a really well-balanced team. We know we're going to have to play really well to beat them. It's going to be a big challenge for us. Watching the last time he was out there playing, you give him a chance to win and he takes advantage of it and leads the team down there. He does a tremendous job."

Mahomes also praised Brady earlier in the week, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. In noting that he doesn't feel that he's on Brady's level yet, Mahomes said the following:

"He's someone that's a global star. For me, I just try to be myself and go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes and Brady faced off in the 2018 AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. Brady's Patriots won 37-31 in overtime, and after the game, the Pats quarterback spoke with Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback reflected upon that experience.

"He just grabbed me after the game. I was kind of leaving the stadium, and they had obviously been celebrating going to the Super Bowl. He just talked about how he respected how I did everything the right way and stuff like that. It's just cool to have a guy of that stature who's won championships it seems like year in and year out that has respect for your game as much as you have respect for his. It was definitely a cool experience that I was able to know that I was doing things the right way early in my career."

Mahomes is in his third NFL season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. His first year featured 50 touchdowns, an NFL MVP award and the AFC's No. 1 seed. His second season featured a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP.

It's certainly possible that Mahomes earns the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards this year: The 9-1 Chiefs hold the NFL's second-best record and average the NFL's most points per game. Mahomes has 29 total touchdowns to just two interceptions in 10 games.

The Bucs aren't doing as well as the Chiefs, but Tampa Bay is on track to make the playoffs in its first year under Brady. The 7-4 team is top 10 in points per game and fewest points allowed. The 43-year-old Brady, who won four Super Bowl MVP and three NFL MVP, has scored 28 total touchdowns this year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.