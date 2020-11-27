    NFL Bans In-Person Activities on Monday, Tuesday Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the NFL is banning in-person activities for teams on Monday and Tuesday. 

    The league informed clubs of the decision, which doesn't apply to teams playing games on those days, in a memo obtained by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

    The memo comes in the wake of a number of teams announcing either positive coronavirus tests or people in the organization who are high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive. 

    This week's scheduled game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved twice due to coronavirus concerns with the Ravens. They were originally supposed to play on Thursday before getting pushed back to Sunday. 

    On Friday, the NFL announced that the Ravens-Steelers game was postponed again. It is now tentatively scheduled to be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. 

    Baltimore currently has 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

    Since the memo noted the policy doesn't include games, the Ravens-Steelers matchup and the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles meeting on Monday night will be allowed to take place. 

