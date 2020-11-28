Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football MatchupsNovember 28, 2020
For many fantasy football managers, there are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. If you're on the playoff bubble right now, the final two matchups are hugely important and could determine whether your season will continue past Week 13.
It's also important that fantasy managers continue to pay attention to any possible schedule changes. The Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers (which was supposed to take place Thanksgiving night) has been pushed back further to Tuesday. And while that keeps it on this week's slate for now, if more positive COVID-19 tests cause it to be delayed even more, that could change.
So, keep that in mind when making lineup decisions this week and make sure to stay up to date on the latest news. In addition to that, there are some tough start/sit choices to make this week, with all 32 NFL teams in action and nobody scheduled to have a bye.
Here's some start/sit advice for Week 12, as crucial decisions will need to be made ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
Start 'Em: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints
Hill may no longer have eligibility at tight end in ESPN leagues (which was the reason he was a must-start player there last week), but that doesn't mean he should end up on your bench. He would have been worth starting even at quarterback in Week 11, as he passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
This week, New Orleans is going on the road to face the Denver Broncos. And while that matchup will be a bit more difficult, it's still likely that Hill will put up strong numbers in a game that the Saints should win.
The Broncos have had some trouble stopping mobile quarterbacks this season, as New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 6. The Saints should continue to use Hill in a way that plays to his strengths, which is certainly by using his feet. And if he can get into the end zone on the ground another time or two this week, he'll come through for fantasy managers.
Plus, Hill should only get more comfortable leading the Saints' offense after only making sporadic appearances earlier in the season. And New Orleans has the talent around him to make for a big day.
Sit 'Em: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have had one of the strongest defenses in the NFL all season. They rank second in the league with 298.1 total yards allowed per game, and they've shut down opposing passing attacks, ranking fourth with 208.9 passing yards allowed per game.
That may not bode well for Tannehill and the Titans' offense, who could have trouble putting up big yardage at Indianapolis this week. It's the second time these AFC South rivals have gone head-to-head this season, and the Colts won the first meeting 34-17 in Week 10.
In that earlier game, Tannehill passed for only a season-low 147 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis. He fared better last week at Baltimore (passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns), but this is a tougher matchup for Tennessee.
Tannehill hasn't put up huge fantasy numbers in recent weeks, and that's unlikely to change on the road against the Colts. Find a better streaming option this week and wait to play Tannehill until later weeks (such as Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns) when there's a better chance of him performing well.
Start 'Em: Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
Since rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8, Moss has slowed down in the Bills' past two games. He had nine carries for 18 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, then had seven carries for 20 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
Still, the rookie Moss has been getting more touches than Devin Singletary out of Buffalo's backfield, which bodes well for him having another breakout game in the near future. And there's a strong chance that will come this week as the Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have allowed an opposing running back to score a touchdown against them in five straight weeks, and if that streak continues, there's a solid chance it will be Moss getting into the end zone. He should continue to get more work than Singletary, and he's scored three touchdowns in his last three games.
It may be a bit of a risk, but Moss is worth a flex start this week, as he's a high-ceiling option who could put up some impressive numbers.
Sit 'Em: Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
It may be tough to bench Gordon after he put up big numbers last week (84 yards and two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins), but it's a move that should be made. The Broncos are hosting the Saints, who rank second in the NFL in rushing defense (74.3 yards allowed per game).
Not only that, but New Orleans hasn't given up a rushing touchdown in any of its past four games. If Denver is going to have a decent offensive day, it may have to come through the air courtesy of quarterback Drew Lock. And Gordon hasn't been involved in the passing game of late, recording no receptions in the past two games.
Gordon has also been splitting carries with Phillip Lindsay out of the Broncos' backfield, so he may not have a ton of attempts against the Saints, meaning he'll have to make the most of the ones he does get. But that's going to be much tougher against New Orleans than it was Miami.
In the three weeks before the Miami game, Gordon had only 90 combined rushing yards and no touchdowns. Expect another tough showing for him and find a better option to plug in at running back, only playing Gordon if your league's waiver wire is scarce of start-worthy backs.
Start 'Em: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
In the past two weeks, Pittman has had his two best showings of his rookie season. He set career highs with seven receptions for 101 yards in Week 10 against Tennessee, then he had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown (the first of his career) last week against the Green Bay Packers.
The Colts have lacked strong receiving options this year, and Pittman is emerging as a top target for veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in this middle portion of the regular season. Considering Pittman had his first big game against the Titans, it's likely he'll fare well against them again in Week 12 at home.
Tennessee is having trouble stopping the pass, as it ranks 27th in the NFL with 267.4 yards allowed through the air per game. And if Rivers exploits the Titans' secondary, he'll likely throw plenty of balls in Pittman's direction, which makes the rookie receiver a flex option once again this week.
If Pittman continues to play at a high level, he should continue to receive fantasy consideration down the stretch. The Colts have favorable matchups after this one (Weeks 13 and 15 against the Houston Texans, Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders), so Pittman has a chance to keep building momentum.
Sit 'Em: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers
Valdes-Scantling has been an inconsistent fantasy option this season. If Aaron Rodgers connects with him on a deep ball, then it can be a big day. But in other games, Valdes-Scantling is held in check and has a quiet performance.
Through 10 games, Valdes-Scantling has yet to notch more than four receptions in a game. He had 149 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, then he was held to 55 yards last week by the Colts. Now, he has a second straight difficult matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears have only given up five touchdowns to wide receivers in 10 games this season, and two of those came in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. So, it's unlikely Chicago will get beat on a deep ball, as it should keep Valdes-Scantling out of the end zone.
When the Packers take on weaker passing offenses, Valdes-Scantling is a better boom-or-bust option who has the potential to put up huge numbers. That won't be the case this week, so he's better off being left on the bench.