Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

0 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For many fantasy football managers, there are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. If you're on the playoff bubble right now, the final two matchups are hugely important and could determine whether your season will continue past Week 13.

It's also important that fantasy managers continue to pay attention to any possible schedule changes. The Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers (which was supposed to take place Thanksgiving night) has been pushed back further to Tuesday. And while that keeps it on this week's slate for now, if more positive COVID-19 tests cause it to be delayed even more, that could change.

So, keep that in mind when making lineup decisions this week and make sure to stay up to date on the latest news. In addition to that, there are some tough start/sit choices to make this week, with all 32 NFL teams in action and nobody scheduled to have a bye.

Here's some start/sit advice for Week 12, as crucial decisions will need to be made ahead of the fantasy playoffs.