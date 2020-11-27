Todd Gurley, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Fantasy football managers may have to delve deep on their bench or into the free-agent market for Week 12 with several key players either ruled out or facing a questionable status entering the weekend.

The schedule has also shifted with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who were slated to play Thanksgiving Day, now expected to face off Tuesday night following a coronavirus outbreak within the Ravens organization that's landed players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Let's check out the latest information on notable players as of Friday:

Jackson's absence is not only a setback for his fantasy managers, but it's also a downgrade for the other members of the Ravens offense. Robert Griffin III will allow the team to run a similar game plan, but don't expect it to perform at nearly the same level without last season's NFL MVP at the helm.

Those looking for a short-term replacement for Jackson could look toward the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill if he's still available or has been dropped in leagues where he lost tight end eligibility, which made him incredibly valuable for Week 11.

Gurley's touchdown output has made him a solid No. 2 fantasy running back for most of the season. His backup, Brian Hill, should be a solid plug-and-play option for Sunday.

It appears McCaffrey is nearing a return but since he's expected to miss another game, Mike Davis should retain his value as a fringe No. 1 fantasy back.

The high amount of uncertainty at wide receiver, including the absences of Thielen, Brown and Chark, will likely lead to a lot of last-minute pickups at that position Sunday morning.

Here are some other wideouts to consider for managers in a pinch:

Jakobi Meyers, NE

Keelan Cole, JAX

Jalen Reagor, PHI

Finally, there aren't many high-impact absences projected at tight end, but the Seattle Seahawks' Will Dissly is worth a look in deeper leagues as he steps into a larger role with Greg Olsen sidelined.