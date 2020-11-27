    Jerry Jones Wouldn't Change a Thing About Ezekiel Elliott's Contract Extension

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, laughs after comments made by team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a news conference regarding Elliott's new contract at the NFL football team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says running back Ezekiel Elliott is the team's "best player" and that he wouldn't change his decision to sign him to a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019.

    Jones made the comments on 105.3 The Fan on Friday when asked about the deals given to Elliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith (via RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys):

    Elliott's extension has been a point of criticism as he's struggled to reach expectations throughout the 2020 season. He's on pace for career-low averages in both yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (6.6) while also recording a career-high-tying six fumbles, five of which were recovered by the opponent.

    Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote "The Dallas Cowboys Have a Zeke Elliott Problem" following Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Washington Football Team, which explored his disappointing production and the team's financial investment.

    The three-time Pro Bowl selection finished Thursday's game with just 39 total yards on 11 touches. It came on the heels of his first 100-yard rushing game of the season in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

    His struggles have been magnified by backup Tony Pollard looking like the more explosive playmaker in more limited duty, rushing for 278 yards on 56 carries (5.0 YPC).

    That's not to say Pollard is a better player, but the fact that he's been effective while counting less than $850,000 against the salary cap creates an optics problem for the Cowboys since Elliott carries a $10.9 million cap hit in 2020 that will rise to $16.5 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

    Dallas' offense has other problems, of course. Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year with an ankle injury, and the typically dominant offensive line has been decimated by injuries.

    Yet, making a lucrative, long-term investment in a running back always comes with ample risk in the modern NFL. That's even true for someone as talented as Elliott, who topped 1,300 yards rushing in three of his first four seasons after the team selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

    Jones is standing behind the decision, and the franchise will hope the 25-year-old Ohio State product returns to his previously productive self when the offense returns to full strength next year.

