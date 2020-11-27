Report: Ravens vs. Steelers 'Tentatively' Postponed to Tuesday Amid COVID-19

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The AFC North clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will not go on as scheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the former's organization.

It has reportedly been "tentatively" postponed until Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Sunday because of positive tests for the Ravens. Schefter reported on Thursday that Baltimore shut its training facility down until Monday following four more positive player tests.

At the time of the latest player positives, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive end Calais Campbell, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura had all already been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

While the game being postponed is the biggest development, there has already been some discipline relate to the outbreak.

Baltimore released a statement on Wednesday that said it disciplined a staff member for "conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff."

This is not the first time Pittsburgh's schedule has been altered because of a COVID-19 outbreak for one of its opponents.

Its Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was pushed back to Week 7, which basically cost the Steelers their bye week since they had already practiced in the days leading up to the Titans contest.

Pittsburgh eventually won that game 27-24 in Week 7.

When the meeting with the Ravens was originally postponed, it was clear a number of Steelers players were frustrated that another game had been impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak:

For now, the high-profile clash will not go on as scheduled. That takes away an opportunity for the Ravens to climb back into an ideal playoff position following a 6-4 start.

While catching the 10-0 Steelers is probably out of the picture, they are also battling the 7-3 Cleveland Browns for second place in the AFC North.