Daily Fantasy Football Week 12: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Is your season-long fantasy team struggling heading into Week 12? Don't worry, you can always turn to daily fantasy to get back into the winning spirit. The beauty of daily fantasy sports (DFS) is that when your team stinks, you can simply draft a new one and start over.

There's an inherent challenge to winning in DFS, though. Fantasy sleepers don't remain sleepers for long.

Did you land Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back in the 14th round? That's great, but you're not going to get him at a massive discount on DraftKings or FanDuel this late in the season. Instead, managers must dig into the projected roles and matchups for lower-tier players to find their DFS steals.

We're here to help with some premium value picks for Week 12. We'll examine some of the top value options and dig deeper into some of the best matchup plays of the week.

Adding one or two of these players should help you fit the stars want into your DFS budget.