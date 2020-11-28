Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates Entering Week 12

0 of 5

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The NFL's regular season is beginning to wind down, and a handful of young players have made strong cases for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Some of the front-runners are first-round picks, but a few defensive stars have emerged out of the second day of the 2020 NFL draft. Back during April's event, the current favorite for the award wasn't nearly as well known as the guy right behind him.

Production is important for these Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, but so is limiting mistakes. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five candidates heading into Week 12.