Ranking the Top 5 Most Likely Destinations for Allen Robinson II in 2021

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Nearly six full weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season, and there's a lot of football left to be played. While only the New York Jets have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, it is time for some teams to start thinking about the coming offseason.

Free agency will be a big part of the 2021 offseason, and Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson II should be one of the top targets available. The seventh-year receiver has already amassed 63 receptions, 755 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in a Chicago offense that ranks just 25th in passing and 31st in scoring.

Robinson had originally sought a contract extension from Chicago but has since put that desire behind him.

"After Week 2 or Week 3, I was putting that behind me," he said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. "It comes down to just playing."

Robinson's next contract will likely come via free agency, but will he get it from Chicago or some other organization? We'll examine five prime landing spots based on factors like need, scheme fit and cap space.