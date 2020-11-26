Browns, Falcons Close Team Facilities Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons have closed their facilities after both teams had employees receive positive COVID-19 tests.

The Browns said in a statement that they will work remotely and conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive.

The Falcons announced they are going to work remotely Thursday after two "non-coaching staff members" tested positive for the coronavirus.

Atlanta also noted that "contact tracing protocols have commenced" and that the decision to close its facilities "does not affect the status of Sunday's game" against the Las Vegas Raiders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after consulting with the NFL and health officials.

The Browns have been unable to practice this week because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the organization. The team announced Wednesday that a player had tested positive.

Myles Garrett, Chris Hubbard, Andy Janovich, Joe Jackson and Sione Takitaki are all of the Cleveland players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list was created for players who either tested positive or had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Falcons are scheduled to host on Sunday. The Browns are slated to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.