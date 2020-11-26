Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

0 of 5

David Berding/Associated Press

Fantasy football has always been a game of decisions. From selecting players in drafts to making in-season roster moves, the best fantasy managers are generally the ones who make the best choices along the way.

Of course, some players don't really require tough decisions. If Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on your roster, you leave him in the lineup every week he's healthy and not on bye. Ditto for Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins or New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

These are not the players we're going to examine here, though. We're instead going to focus on players who will require some decision-making in Week 12.

We'll specifically be looking at fringe starters outside the top 10 at their respective positions—top 25 for wide receivers—as ranked by FantasyPros. We'll sort through the options and the matchups and determine which players are strong starts and which belong on the bench this week. We'll also dig a bit deeper into some of the top matchup plays of the week.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.