Week 12 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions
Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us, and it's a special Thanksgiving edition of action. As is tradition, both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will be involved Thursday. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers was scheduled for Thursday night, but the game has been moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.
The Ravens-Steelers contest will now be played on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET.
This means we still have a doubleheader of holiday action to kick off the gameweek, though, and we will focus on some of the latest prop bets for those games here. We will also dig into the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and make score predictions for every game.
Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions
Houston Texans (-3,51) at Detroit Lions: 27, 23 Houston
Washington Football Team (+3, 46) at Dallas Cowboys: 28-22 Dallas
Miami Dolphins (-7, 44.5) at New York Jets: 29-20 Miami
Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 49) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 28-26 Cleveland
New York Giants (-6, 43) at Cincinnati Bengals: 28-18 New York
Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5, 52.5) at Buffalo Bills: 30-23 Buffalo
Las Vegas Raiders (-3, 54) at Atlanta Falcons: 27-23 Las Vegas
Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 49.5) at New England Patriots: 30-20 Arizona
Tennessee Titans (+3, 51.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 31-28 Indianapolis
Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 51) at Minnesota Vikings: 26-23 Minnesota
Baltimore Ravens (+4, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 27-21 Pittsburgh
New Orleans Saints (-6, 43.5) at Denver Broncos: 28-26 New Orleans
San Francisco 49ers (+6.5, 45) at Los Angeles Rams: 30-21 Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 56) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 30-27 Kansas City
Chicago Bears (+8.5, 45) at Green Bay Packers: 27-23 Green Bay
Seattle Seahawks (-5, 50) at Philadelphia Eagles: 30-21 Seattle
Duke Johnson Jr. over 56.5 Rushing Yards
The first prop we're going to examine involves Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson Jr. and an over/under of 56.5 rushing yards.
While Johnson hasn't reached 57 rushing yards in a game this season, he has a good chance of hitting the mark in Week 12. With starter David Johnson still on injured reserve, Johnson should lead the rushing attack against a woeful Detroit Lions defense.
Detroit ranks 30th against the run and 22nd in yards per carry allowed. Last time out against the Carolina Panthers, it allowed 116 yards of offense on the ground.
With Detroit struggling on both sides of the ball, Houston should build an early lead and look to grind it out with Johnson and the running game. Expect the former Cleveland Browns star to approach 70 or more rushing yards in this one.
Will Fuller over 70.5 Receiving Yards
While the Lions have been putrid against the run this season, they haven't been much better against the pass. They rank 25th in both passing yards and yards per pass attempt allowed in 2020.
This should set up standout Texans receiver Will Fuller to have a strong outing. He's already Deshaun Watson's top target, and with Randall Cobb landing on injured reserve, he could see an even bigger target share than normal.
While an early lead could cause the Texans to abandon the pass relatively early, it should only take a couple of big plays from Fuller to reach 71 receiving yards. He has topped that mark in three of his past five games and should do so again here.
Ezekiel Elliott over 70.5 Rushing Yards
In Week 11, the Cowboys picked up their third win of the season. They leaned heavily on running back Ezekiel Elliott, with the veteran finishing with 103 rushing yards. Expect this to be the strategy Dallas employs Thursday against the Washington Football Team.
Washington possesses the league's No. 1 pass defense. While Washington ranks a respectable 18th against the run, it simply doesn't make sense for Dallas to steer away from the ground game and to place pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton.
Elliott's yards will be tough ones, but he should see the volume of carries necessary to top the 71-yard mark.
If Dallas can get the win over Washington, it will take over first place in the NFC East, at least temporarily. Expect Elliott to help carry the Cowboys to that victory.
