Week 12 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us, and it's a special Thanksgiving edition of action. As is tradition, both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will be involved Thursday. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers was scheduled for Thursday night, but the game has been moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

The Ravens-Steelers contest will now be played on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET.

This means we still have a doubleheader of holiday action to kick off the gameweek, though, and we will focus on some of the latest prop bets for those games here. We will also dig into the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and make score predictions for every game.