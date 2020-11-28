Predicting 10 Players Who Could Surface in MLB Trade Rumors at Winter Meetings

0 of 10

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB winter meetings, like most things this year, will be unlike any in league history.

While the winter meetings usually allow executives around the league to confer and discuss deals in person or gauge which teams are being aggressive in buying or selling, MLB has announced the meetings will be held remotely.

This may mean the rumors are not quite as rampant. Reporters frequent the winter meetings but will now have to work the phones every bit as hard as executives to relay big moves that could be in the offing.

Still, the rumor mill is already churning. Much has been made regarding the availability of corner infielders Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant, and of course, all eyes will be on Francisco Lindor.

Some star pitchers could be on the move as well. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Tampa Bay Rays could be open to dealing Blake Snell, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Cincinnati Reds feel the same about Sonny Gray.

Baseball fans are starting to get a glimpse of the players who could change teams. A plethora of others appear to be obvious trade candidates.

Other players' names have yet to be mentioned with much purpose but could also gain traction during the winter meetings.

Here are 10 players who could surface in trade rumors in the next week-plus. These players were chosen based on past production and their value relative to their contracts, in addition to the direction their teams might take this offseason.