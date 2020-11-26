    NHL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Buzz on Tyler Johnson, Tomas Hertl

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist INovember 26, 2020

    Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Typically, the NHL season is well underway by the time Thanksgiving arrives. Not this year.

    With the 2019-20 season not wrapping up until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the 2020-21 campaign has been pushed back. And it's not been decided when the new season will begin.

    In the meantime, the league's 31 teams will continue to construct their rosters. Many of the top free agents signed new contracts several weeks ago, but there are still some solid players available. And teams can also make trades to add players, potentially dealing from areas of depth.

    There hasn't been too much to happen on the trade front in a while, but that could change quickly. Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL.

                          

    Would Ducks Consider Trade for Johnson?

    There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson, who cleared waivers in October. However, the 30-year-old remains on the Stanley Cup champions' roster.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That could soon change. But is it possible that the Anaheim Ducks may be one of the suitors?

    The Athletic's Eric Stephens recently broke down the likelihood of Anaheim trying to deal for Johnson. And in order for that to happen, several things may have to change.

    "I think the Ducks do like [Johnson] as a player, and he'd beef up their forward grouping but surely not at the $5 million cap charge he has for four more seasons," Stephens wrote. "The only way I can see that working is if the Lightning eat half of the contract—which they would almost have to do after no one bit on him in waiversand the Ducks also moving out some money to help balance out the $2.5 million."

    Johnson signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with Tampa Bay prior to the 2017-18 season. He had 31 points (14 goals and 17 assists) in 65 games this past season, and he's been a solid scorer throughout his eight-year NHL career (all of which has been spent with the Lightning).

    As for whom the Ducks would consider trading, Stephens wrote that it's "more likely that a core player or a veteran gets dealt first" rather than a prospect if Anaheim continues to struggle and isn't a playoff contender in 2020-21. The Ducks have missed the postseason each of the past two years.

                          

    Sharks Unlikely to Consider Trading Hertl

    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Although the San Jose Sharks missed the playoffs this past season, they are not looking to go into "rebuild mode," according to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz. That's why they may hold on to some of their core players, including 27-year-old center Tomas Hertl, while looking to return to the postseason.

    Hertl has been a key offensive contributor for San Jose throughout his seven-year NHL career.

    "I don't see them under any circumstances moving Hertl, who was named as an alternate captain last season and is viewed as someone who can help lead the team on and off the ice," Kurz wrote.

    If the Sharks changed their mind, Hertl would likely draw plenty of interest. This past season, he had 16 goals and 20 assists in 48 games. That came a year after he had a career-high 74 points (35 goals and 39 assists) in 77 games.

    Hertl signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal with San Jose prior to the 2018-19 season, per CapFriendly, giving him a $5.625 million cap hit through 2022, which several teams may find more than agreeable for a player who recorded 36 points in 48 games despite the Sharks' struggles last year.

    Related

      Johnny Boychuk Retires

      Islanders defenseman and Bruins Stanley Cup champion is retiring after suffering an eye injury last season

      Johnny Boychuk Retires
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Johnny Boychuk Retires

      Gavin Lee
      via Pro Hockey Rumors

      Latest Buzz on Shayne Gostisbehere, Flyers, Sharks

      Latest Buzz on Shayne Gostisbehere, Flyers, Sharks
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Latest Buzz on Shayne Gostisbehere, Flyers, Sharks

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Mike Hoffman

      Best fits for the top-six winger 👉

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Mike Hoffman
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Mike Hoffman

      Lyle Richardson
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NHL Rumors 👂

      Is Chara's time in Boston over? Updates on Elias Pettersson's extension. See what's buzzing around the NHL ➡️

      Latest NHL Rumors 👂
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Latest NHL Rumors 👂

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report