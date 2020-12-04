Identifying the 3 Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses with WWE Booking Today

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE booking is often maligned as the one aspect that holds the entire company back. Despite a strong roster, it can feel like WWE does not know what to do with anyone in the long term.

This isn't entirely true. WWE has strengths in its booking that focus on promoting key talent and keeping fans invested in those stars. This results in noticeable variety for its leading names, built around a consistent pay-per-view schedule.

This does not excuse the key weaknesses, though. WWE certainly has an inconsistency problem where stories rise then disappear, especially outside the main event. The pacing combined with a rigid structure also make some shows hard to watch, even when the individual stories are strong.

The booking of WWE is built on the idea that the stars matter most, and this can lead to many falling through the cracks. That balancing act is what leaves mixed feelings for fans while following WWE shows.

The hope is WWE officials learn from mistakes and capitalize on triumphs. It's important to focus on the strengths of booking while managing the weaknesses.