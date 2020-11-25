Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dalvin Cook Lead 2021 Pro Bowl Voting Returns

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Dalvin Cook sit atop the NFL's Pro Bowl vote as balloting got underway for the league's all-star game last week.

Mahomes (143,355 votes) owns a modest lead over Wilson (139,839) for first place. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has the most votes of any non-QB (131,875). The Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett led defensive players with 95,374 votes.

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs (109,537) is on track to make his first Pro Bowl as the leading vote-getter at the position for the AFC.

Wilson was the top NFC vote-getter last season with 539,768, while Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all candidates with 704,699.

Other notable leading candidates who searching for their first Pro Bowl nods this year include Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich, Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and Carolina Panthers defensive back Brian Burns. New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton, Jets place-kicker Braden Mann and Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were the rookies who made the list.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (126,799) is seeking his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection after leading the league in rushing yards last season.

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins (127,039) is likely to make his first Pro Bowl appearance for the NFC after being selected for the Houston Texans in 2015, '17, '18 and '19.

Aside from Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu find themselves in position for Pro Bowl nods among Chiefs players.

This year's game will be going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will partner with EA Sports to create "a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21," per NFL.com



The virtual games will stream on multiple platforms.