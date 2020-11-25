    Dodgers Rumors: Brad Hand Linked to LA If Blake Treinen Doesn't Return in FA

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020
    Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    Phil Long/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers could look to sign Brad Hand if they are unable to re-sign Blake Treinen in free agency this winter. 

    Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Dodgers have expressed interest in Hand, who made three straight All-Star teams from 2017-19. Hand likely would have earned a fourth consecutive bid to the midsummer classic in 2020 given his performance in the COVID-19-shortened season.

    The Dodgers used Treinen in high-leverage situations during their World Series-winning campaign. As teams move away from distinctions like "setup man," Treinen was often brought into the game when the Dodgers needed him against stronger parts of the lineup. He posted a 3-3 record with a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, striking out 22 batters in 25.2 innings. 

    It's arguable that Hand would be an upgrade in those high-leverage situations. Hand was 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.77 WHIP while striking out 29 batters in 22 innings. In a macro sense, Hand has posted superior numbers to Treinen in nearly every category in their respective careers. 

    The Dodgers are not expected to stop building their roster as they look to repeat as champions. Already linked to Nolan Arenado trade talks, it's possible the Dodgers return in 2021 with an even stronger roster ready to repeat. 

