Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Another slate of NFL games is nearly upon us, though this week is a bit different than most. As has become tradition recently, three games are slated to take place on Thanksgiving. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off in addition to the more traditional Dallas and Detroit contests.

With the Lions and the Houston Texans set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET, fantasy lineups will need to be set much earlier than usual. The question, of course, is who to play.

There are no byes this week, but several players are either injured or on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Therefore, the waiver wire will play a role for many managers in Week 12. Here, we'll dig into some of the top waiver-wire targets, along with the best projected plays at each key fantasy position.

Picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.