MLB Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Yasiel Puig and More

1 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

A brief glance at Puig's numbers would suggest he should have a more lucrative market than he has been given in the past.

Puig has an .822 OPS and 122 OPS+ for his career. He has hit 132 homers and stolen close to 80 bases in seven years in the bigs. He also has a cannon arm. Puig had three consecutive seasons with at least 23 homers and 15 steals between 2017 and 2019.

Upon closer examination, however, Puig's somewhat limited market has an explanation. He was worth 9.4 fWAR in his first two seasons, per FanGraphs. But Puig has been worth just 8.4 fWAR combined in his last five seasons. The Cuban star also had a career-high 133 strikeouts in 2019 and, as mentioned, did not play in 2020.

Still, multiple clubs are already showing interest in Puig.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox all have Puig "on their radar," adding other teams might be in the mix.

It is not a surprise to see the O's involved again. Baltimore reportedly offered Puig a deal back in July. The Red Sox are also looking for outfield production given Jackie Bradley Jr. is a free agent and Andrew Benintendi is coming off disappointing seasons in back-to-back years.

But the Astros might be the best fit here. Three of Houston's outfielders—George Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick—are free agents. The Astros are unlikely to re-sign all three as it would probably take them over the luxury tax threshold.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Houston and Brantley are trying to get a deal done, which could be an indication the team is prepared to move on from Springer. Indeed, veteran MLB reporter Peter Gammons noted Bradley, a center fielder, is a "priority" for the Astros.

That said, the Red Sox will be working to re-sign Bradley, as well. Houston could pivot to a power bat in Puig, and possibly move Kyle Tucker to center while slotting Brantley in left field.

Prediction: Puig signs with the Astros